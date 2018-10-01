September 8, 1941—September 29, 2018
HEYBURN – Patrica Alfreda Hale Barnes, a 77-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley.
Pat was born September 8, 1941, in Cassia County, the second of six children born to Ollie Leander Hale and Margaret Alfreda Palmer. She married Les Schultz and they later divorced. She married James Leland Barnes on March 16, 1973. Patrica had various jobs; she worked at Ore-Ida for many years, the Salvation Army, and was a cook at Head Start in Burley. She loved flowers and had many flowers inside and outside her home. She liked to shop and find good deals—which her daughters and granddaughters inherited. You would often find her at JC Penney’s and the Thrift Store looking for red avon. Pat was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Patrica is survived by her children, Wally Schultz of Burley, Cecil Schultz of Heyburn, Robin (James) Bronson of Declo, Jamie (Clint) Bronson of Burley, Holli (Wayne) Sherbeck of Rupert, and Kitty Barnes (Joe) of Bastrop, Texas; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Bonnie Hale; three brothers, Jerry (Louise) Hale, Jimmy (Valerie) Hale, and John (Tawnya) Hale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, one granddaughter, Toshua Eckley and one brother, Carol Hale.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Standrod Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.