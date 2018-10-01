September 8, 1941—September 29, 2018

HEYBURN – Patrica Alfreda Hale Barnes, a 77-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley.

Pat was born September 8, 1941, in Cassia County, the second of six children born to Ollie Leander Hale and Margaret Alfreda Palmer. She married Les Schultz and they later divorced. She married James Leland Barnes on March 16, 1973. Patrica had various jobs; she worked at Ore-Ida for many years, the Salvation Army, and was a cook at Head Start in Burley. She loved flowers and had many flowers inside and outside her home. She liked to shop and find good deals—which her daughters and granddaughters inherited. You would often find her at JC Penney’s and the Thrift Store looking for red avon. Pat was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Patrica is survived by her children, Wally Schultz of Burley, Cecil Schultz of Heyburn, Robin (James) Bronson of Declo, Jamie (Clint) Bronson of Burley, Holli (Wayne) Sherbeck of Rupert, and Kitty Barnes (Joe) of Bastrop, Texas; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Bonnie Hale; three brothers, Jerry (Louise) Hale, Jimmy (Valerie) Hale, and John (Tawnya) Hale.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, one granddaughter, Toshua Eckley and one brother, Carol Hale.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Standrod Cemetery.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Patrica A. Barnes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments