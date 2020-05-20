Obituary: Pamela Sue High

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 24, 1947—May 12, 2020

Pam S. High, 73, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Pam was born in the Gooding Hospital on February 24, 1947, the daughter of Floyd Eklund and Barbara Gripp. She was raised in Gooding, graduating from Gooding High School.

She married Lawrence Boyer, they later divorced. She later married Terry Stewart, and they divorced. Pam later married Darwin High and they remained married until the time of her death.

She is survived by: her husband – Darwin High of Hagerman; her sons – Dyrk (Kathy) Boyer of Hagerman and Chad (Chelsy) Stewart of Decatur, Texas; step sons – Ryan (Kenna) High of Kimberly and Randy (Shelly) High of Oregon; her grandchildren – Rhylie and Chaye Boyer, Paige Boyer, Alex High, Gracie and Grayson High; Morgan Gonzales and Erin Galliher; sister – Debbie (Mel) Thaete of Wendell; many nieces and nephews; and uncle and aunt – Bob and Bonnie Gripp.

She was preceded in death by her parents – Floyd and Barbara Eklund.

A memorial service will be held at the Thousand Springs Resort on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m.