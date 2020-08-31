Obituary: Pamela Jean Erling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 23, 1959 ~ August 23, 2020

Pamela Jean Erling, 61, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Pam was born to Damon and Doris Jean (Lillibridge) Rutherford on April 23, 1959 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Pam grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls High School. She worked at Lamb Weston for 30 plus years and worked her way up to become a “Lead Lady”. She enjoyed camping, painting, ATV riding, decorating for the holidays and collecting stuffed bears.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her three children, Justin Green, Brandee Gill and Nick Green, Al Erling who she married on June 25, 2020 and gained two step-children, Jessica Erling and Steven Erling. 10 grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

Visitation was on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 am. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Park.