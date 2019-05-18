March 19, 1952—May 13, 2019
Pamela Ann Grace, a 67-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home.
Pamela was born March 19, 1952, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Emmett Lamar Noble and Rosetta May Dryden Noble. She attended schools in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School, the class of 1970.
She married Jerry L. Grace Oct. 23, 1971, in Burley, Idaho, and together they had three sons: Nathan, Wesley, and Phillip.
Pamela worked as a bank teller and a bookkeeper. She took college courses from CSI to provide her with the skills and knowledge needed for her work. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker and she also enjoyed camping, gardening and skiing.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Jerry; her sons, Nathan (Heather) Grace of Rupert, Wesley Grace of Paul, and Phillip Grace of Paul; her grandchildren, Shelby Grace, Jarrett Grace and Ashley Grace; and great-grandchild, Grace Jensen. She is also survived by her sister, Belinda (Ron) Miller of Topeka, Kansas; and brothers, Jerry (JoAnn) Noble of Rupert, and Jim (Jean) Noble of Heyburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Chris Noble.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
