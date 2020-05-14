Obituary:P Mrs. Judy Rae Wight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mrs. Judy Rae Wight

January 14, 1944 - May 12, 2020

Mrs. Judy Rae Wight, daughter of the late William Clarence Sensenbach and Dawn Foster Sensenbach, was born on January 14, 1944 in Driggs, Idaho. She attended and graduated from Teton High School, Rick's College, and Brigham Young University. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served the Lord and her fellow saints faithfully throughout her life, completing her service in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

She was sealed for time and all eternity to William Earl Wight on August 5, 1966. Their marriage was blessed with four children.

Judy was a dedicated sister, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was lovingly cared for in her later years by her husband, Bill. She passed away in her home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Her life will be remembered and cherished in the lives of her children: Earl Jeffrey Wight (Rachael), Paul Franklin Wight (Lyly), Gary Thomas Wight (Amanda), and Brad William Wight (Alicia); fifteen grandkids; one great grandchild; brother, Bill; and sisters, Annetta and Brenda.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy Wight.

Private graveside services will be held. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

