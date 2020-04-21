Obituary: Orville Gerald Doggett

Orville Gerald Doggett
April 25, 1941 – April 18, 2020
Orville Gerald Doggett (Jerry) was born on April 25th, 1941 in Burley, Idaho to Florence and Orville Doggett. He passed away at his home in Twin Falls on April 18, 2020 at the age of 79 with his wife by his side.
Jerry attended grade school in Heyburn, Idaho and graduated from Minico High School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Idaho. Jerry found his love of music in the 6th grade, when his teacher called his mother Florence in for a meeting. She told him something had to be done with Jerry, and perhaps music lessons would keep his interest. From the moment he picked up a clarinet, he found something he loved, and in his words “this was the turning point” in his life.
Following his time at U of I, he attended the University of Michigan before joining the Army and being deployed to Vietnam. After he was discharged in 1969, he took a job in New York City. This allowed him to meet his wife Elizabeth (Libby) on her birthday. He asked her out, and she said no. But Jerry was relentless and kept asking until she finally said yes. Jerry and Libby then married later that year and moved back to Heyburn to start a family. They had two children, Cory and Teresa. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.
Jerry started his educational path as a music teacher in Heyburn and then Raft River. As his career progressed, he attended Idaho State University and received his Master of Education and Sixth Year Certificate for Education Specialist in Educational Administration. He served as principal at various schools in Minidoka and Cassia counties. He retired in 2001, as superintendent of Cassia County School District.
Jerry also enjoyed duck hunting and sharing the bounty with friends and socializing with his many acquaintances. Most of all he loved traveling and creating memories with Libby and his grandchildren, which he did extensively after retirement.
Jerry is survived by his wife Libby; his son Cory (Aimee) Doggett and daughter Teresa (Lonnie) Ellison and his grandsons Robert Chance, Gerald Chase, Cade and Zac. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Orville, and older sister Bonnie.
The family would like to give thanks to all the care givers who helped during his greatest challenges.
Due to the current social situation, there will be no public services but a private gathering later on. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in Jerry’s name at https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1475&np=true
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
Mr Doggett was a household name when my older sister was in school. He served his community. There’s even a street with his name in Heyburn. Well deserved. RIP
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.