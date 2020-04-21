Obituary: Orville Gerald Doggett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orville Gerald Doggett

April 25, 1941 – April 18, 2020

Orville Gerald Doggett (Jerry) was born on April 25th, 1941 in Burley, Idaho to Florence and Orville Doggett. He passed away at his home in Twin Falls on April 18, 2020 at the age of 79 with his wife by his side.

Jerry attended grade school in Heyburn, Idaho and graduated from Minico High School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Idaho. Jerry found his love of music in the 6th grade, when his teacher called his mother Florence in for a meeting. She told him something had to be done with Jerry, and perhaps music lessons would keep his interest. From the moment he picked up a clarinet, he found something he loved, and in his words “this was the turning point” in his life.