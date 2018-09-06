Obituary: Orin Brent Woodbury

August 9, 1947 – August 31, 2018
Orin Brent Woodbury of Burley, Idaho. Heaven gained an amazing angel Friday August 31, 2018. Surrounded by his family, our husband, dad, and grandpa left this earthly life to be greeted by his family members in heaven, that had been waiting anxiously for his arrival. Dad passed away at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah after valiantly fighting for weeks with many health problems.
Dad was born on August 9, 1947 to his goodly parents, Leland and Myrlene Snow Woodbury. He was the eighth of nine children. Dad hit the floor running and never slowed down. His love for speed was apparent in all he did. With his choice of cars, motorcycles, 4-Wheelers and snowmobiles, it was obvious speed was a very important factor. There have been hundreds of people thrown off the tube being pulled behind the boat by dad and his fast speed and crazy driving.
Dad had a deep love of the land and knew very early in his life that he wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. farming came natural to him and he worked hard on the farm and grew beautiful crops.
He graduated from Burley High School in 1965 and very soon after met the love of his life Linda Kay Bryan. Dad and Mom were married on October 29, 1966 in Burley, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 16, 1972. After their marriage, they moved to Raft River and Dad worked with his brother Lyle farming. About a year and a half later they moved to the View area where they built their farming legacy of 40 years.
They were blessed with five beautiful children: Nikki, Jason, Heath, Lacey, and Angie.
In 2006 Dad sold the farm and in 2007 he bought Yakety Yak and Play-n-Trade the Latter of which he owned and operated up to his passing.
Dad was an outstanding bishop as he served in the View 2nd Ward from 1989-1994. He had a very special place for the youth and made a lasting impression on the youth of the ward. He was also very good with people and Keeping View 2nd a strong ward family. Dad was very giving and no one ever left his door empty handed. He lived to serve and he served unconditionally. Dad was patient, gentle and kind. He was a friend to everyone and made a lasting impression on many.
Our dad was the best husband, dad and grandpa anyone could ask for and he was our family’s hero. Even though our hearts are broken, and our dad will be missed more than words can say, we Know he is at peace and in a better place. As dad said ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going’ and we will always honor him and his legacy he left behind.
Orin is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years Linda Woodbury, four children: Nikki (Kurt) Geary of Burley, Heath(Jennifer) Woodbury of Burley, Lacey(Ryan) Parke of Malta, and Angie(Ben) Lee of Burley; Seventeen living grandchildren: Celes(Jon) Kemp, Marissa(Mitch) Bedke, Josh(Emma) Geary, Kade and Tessa Geary, Taylor, Hunter and London Woodbury, Karsen, Kenidy, Kestley, Kimbrey and Konner Parke; Paecen, Baxter, Bentleigh, and Brent Lee, Five great grandchildren; Allie, Katelyn, and Michael Kemp and Kace and Briniee Bedke; one sister and four brothers and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leland and Myrlene, his father and mother in law Clayton and Katherine Bryan, his son Jason Woodbury, two granddaughters Avilon Lee and Libertee Lee, two brothers and one sister.
In honor of Dad, we invite anyone who wishes to join us in wearing his favorite color yellow to the funeral which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the View 2nd Ward Building, 550 South 490 East in Burley with Bishop Mike Searle, officiating. Burial will follow in the View Cemetery. Friends may call Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 until 10:45 Saturday morning at the church prior to the funeral. Services are under the direction of Morrison funeral home 188 South Highway 24 in Rupert.
