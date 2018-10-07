April 6, 1928-October 5, 2018
BUHL — Ora Annette (Fuller) Buckendorf was born April 6, 1928 in Anthony, Florida. Her parents were Clara Otha (Annesley) Fuller and Robert A. Fuller. The family then moved to Georgia, where Annette’s sister Clarice was born.
In 1931 the family had moved to Weiser, Idaho, where her father’s parents (John and Anna Powell Fuller) lived. There her brother Eugene was born. Annette’s father worked mostly as a deliveryman, and briefly for the Union Pacific Railroad during WWII. Her mother worked as a housekeeper, laundress and later as a head cook at the Weiser hospital.
Annette graduated from Weiser High School in 1947. That fall, she attended Northwest Christian College and met Glen W. Buckendorf of Buhl there. They eloped and were married in Kelso, Washington, in June 1948. The couple moved to Buhl, where Glen worked for his father at Buckendorf Tire Service. Annette worked hard at home, helping to milk the dairy cows and giving loving care to her six children. She also was briefly employed as a waitress in a local restaurant.
In 1969, Annette completed her master’s degree in English with a secondary education emphasis. She taught 23 years at Buhl Junior High School, and retired in 1991. She was an active member of the Buhl Christian Church and the Community Christian Church in Filer. Annette also volunteered her time at several retirement homes, playing the piano for residents. She enjoyed traveling with Glen to his many chess tournaments, and played Bridge, Scrabble and other games with the “chess widows.” Annette was the first Idahoan to receive the Honorary Chess Mates Award, given by the United States Chess Federation.
After Glen died in 2011, Annette led several Bible studies in her home and enjoyed her friends at the Moon Glo Village in Buhl. She suffered a stroke in 2013 and could no longer live on her own. Each of her children and several grandchildren took turns caring for her in their homes, where she enjoyed embroidering, quilting and doing 1,000-piece puzzles. Annette passed away on October 5, 2018.
Annette is survived by four of her children and spouses, Bill (Madeline) Buckendorf of Caldwell, Idaho; Barry (Mary) Buckendorf of Salt Lake City, Utah; Ben (Paula) Buckendorf of Boise, Idaho; Bart (Ronda) Buckendorf of Nampa, Idaho; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Clarice Ruberry of Portland, Oregon,and a brother, Eugene Fuller of Hermiston, Oregon. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glen, her son Bob (Jolene) Buckendorf of Meridian, her daughter Betty (George) Wyant of Shoshone, Idaho; and daughter-in-law Patricia Buckendorf.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, at Farmer Funeral Chapelin Buhl. Donations in Annette’s name can be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.
