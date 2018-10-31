August 2, 1999 – October 25, 2018
Our lovely Olivia Tabashae Johnson returned home to our Heavenly Father on October 25, 2018. She is the daughter of Kyanne Hunt and David L. Johnson, born on August 2, 1999 in Twin Falls, ID.
Olivia had a genuine love for everyone she came in contact with, especially children. She loved make-up, nails, animals, nature, and photography. She loved to dance and enjoyed music—she knew every word to every song. Olivia was a true friend.
She is survived by parents, Kyanne and Shannon Hunt and David L. and Michelle Johnson; grandparents, Lynn Johnson and Judy Bement; siblings, Victoria Pamparau, Kenny Pamparau, Tristen Pamparau, Noah Pamparau, Kelson Siegers, Urban Johnson, Breanna Havelange, Jordan Havelange, and Blake Havelange; nieces, Melanie Moody, Raelynn Pamparau, and Emma Pamparau; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Kenneth Bement and her paternal grandmother, Judith Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 5, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 181 S 650 E, Dietrich, ID with a time to visit with family beginning at 1:00 p.m.. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Dietrich Cemetery.Donations to support the family may be made directly to Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID 83338. There are also donation options through a “Go Fund Me” account at: https://www.gofundme.com/oliva-tabashae-johnson?fbclid=IwAR36UgZDUPVjkK1aci480sCOQ5aHLkUH27YZH3Lzbtp-1a-ZKTNtF1ZC0Lc or through Wells Fargo Bank – in care of Olivia Johnson.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Olivia’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
