Obituary: Olivia Benavidez

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 6, 1933—August 19, 2020

Olivia Benavidez, 86, a resident of Wendell, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Olivia was born on December 6, 1933 in Capulin, Colorado, the daughter of Ramon and Louisa Martinez.

Our mom was not only the best mother but also grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother that a family could have been blessed with. She was kind, generous and just a great woman. She will be missed until we meet again for all eternity.

She is survived by her children: Roberta (Elmo) Bentley, Kathie Barahona, Loretta Duran, Roni (Mark) Steeves, Marti Scott and Maria Bagley; and many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; four sisters and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers; and her son – Paul and his wife – Maryee; three son-in-law’s – Steve Scott, Tim Bagley and John Duran.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding. Services will conclude at the church. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Helping Hearts and Hands or any food bank of your choice. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com