Obituary: Oliver George “Dickie” Anderson

October 21, 1937 - July 8, 2020

He was born Oct. 21, 1937, on the family ranch in Albion, Idaho; he was the first child of Richard Storey and Helen Poulsen Anderson. Helen did not like his name and would forever call him Dickie; however, he preferred Dick. In February 1939, he became a big brother to his only sister, Darla. They grew up together on the ranch where they had many chores. A lot of the hard work came when their dad started racing thoroughbred horses. They would clean stalls and condition the horses. Dick got the “pleasure” of breaking most of the horses they raced. He attended elementary school in Albion and graduated from Declo High School in 1955. He participated in FFA, football, basketball, track, and excelled in rodeo. In 1955, he became the High School All-Around Cowboy in Salmon, Idaho, by winning the bareback riding, steer wrestling, and cow cutting.