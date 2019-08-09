October 16, 1923—August 7, 2019
Frances Butler passed on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home in Kimberly.
She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Oct. 16, 1923, and was raised two and a half miles south of Kimberly. She was the fourth of five children born to Nebraska parents William C. and Ollie Frances Fry Schmidt, and along with her siblings attended Kimberly schools, graduating in 1942.
During her high school years she met her future husband, a Pleasant Valley boy, Jack T. Butler. They were married in Wickenburg, Arizona on Oct. 26, 1943. Jack was stationed at Gila Bend and later Ajo, Arizona with the Army Air Corp. Frances worked at the Base P.X. at Gila Bend and as a riveter in plane repair at the Ajo Base.
After returning to Idaho they lived on the Shoe Sole Ranch and Pleasant Valley ranches where they raised three children, Sonnie (Ray) Strolberg, David J. (Shelly) Butler, and Bryce D. Butler.
Frances enjoyed her years in the valley raising children, gardens, flowers, and various critters. She enjoyed music and the western scenes she saw from her kitchen window.
Frances and Jack then moved south of Hansen to the Rock Creek Sunflower Ranch and retired to Kimberly in 1973. Frances then worked for the Twin Falls Bank & Trust for 20 years.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents, brothers Lee Schmidt and Jack Schmidt, and sister Catherine Stewart, and an infant sister, brother-in-law Ray Stewart and sister-in-law Luella Schmidt.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren Katie (Mike) Shewmaker, Camille Johnson, Jared (Mollie) Butler, and Lesley (Dustin) Doan. Great grandchildren are Avery and Afton Shewmaker, Savannah, Shamus, Cooper Johnson, and Fiona and William Butler.
The family extends sincere appreciation for exceptional care given by Dr. Patrick Desmond, Dr. Aaron Brown, and St. Luke’s Hospice.
Family graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park and all are welcome to a Celebration of Life at 1:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Frances’s name.
