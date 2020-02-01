Oleta Roberts, 83, of Buhl, passed away January 29, 2020 at a local care center.
Oleta was born the fourth of seven children to Lydia and William Derie. She was raised and went to school in Castleford.
On Dec. 3, 1971 she married Richard Roberts. They resided in Buhl where Oleta played golf at Clear Lake Country Club. She was an avid golfer and won many tournaments.
Oleta was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harley and Wendell; sisters, Opal and Vangie.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband Rich; brothers, Haskell and Willie; son Michael Hahn and granddaughter, Ashley.
In keeping with Oleta’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A private memorial for her will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Oleta’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.