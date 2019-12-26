June 13, 1925—December 23, 2019
Mom wrote her obituary and planned her funeral over two years ago. This is in her own words.
Ola Cannon passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 at the age of 94.
Ola was born in the Buhl area, the seventh child of Shannon and Alta Smith. She attended schools in the Northview school district and Buhl High School, graduating in 1943. She moved to Twin Falls where she met and married Arthur B. Cannon on June 1, 1947. Their union produced one son, Michael. Ola worked at the Idaho and Orpheum theaters before she went to work at the Fidelity National Bank. They merged with Idaho First National Bank on July 1, 1971. She retired on Oct. 1, 1987 after 40 years. She was very active in several organizations and community affairs. She volunteered at Festival of Trees, Community Action food distribution, Kimberly and Twin Falls Senior Citizen Centers, Red Cross Blood Drives, Magic Valley Dilettantes, Altrusa Club of Magic Valley, and a long-time member of the Ladies of Elks. She loved to play games including pinochle, Phase 10, Skip Q, Sequence, and many others. She was baptized into the First Baptist Church of Buhl in May, 1943. Aside from going to the Kimberly Senior Center a few times a week, she enjoyed working in the yard as much as she could and was proud of the flowers in the back yard and on the patio. After years of negotiations, wanting to be closer to her family, and coming to the realization that it was time to be in a safer place, she moved to Boise in October 2015 into the Valley View Independent Living Facility. Once there, she quickly became very comfortable and greatly enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and other games on a daily basis, all within a few feet from her apartment. Ola was a social person and enjoyed making new friends and looked forward to having lunch and dinner in the dining room every day. For those wanting to visit, there were very few time slots available and you were lucky to grab a few minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
Ola is survived by her son Michael (Kathy) Cannon, two grandchildren Annie (Shannon) Boroff and Brian (Mandi) Cannon; six great grandchildren, Benjamin, Zachary, Zane, Joseph, Carlie, and Peter; and one brother Bus Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers (Homer, Clyde, and Ralph), and three sisters (Thelma Gates, Alma Vickers, and Agnes King).
Services will be held on Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly, where she loved to play cards and have lunch with her friends. Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.