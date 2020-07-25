Obituary: Obituary: Wanda Lee Mason Hunt

Wanda Lee was born in Ava, Missouri, to Jasper and Marvel Hunt and she had one sibling, Norman Hunt, who preceded her in death. Wanda was an adventurous spirit who enjoyed the outdoors and possessed many skills. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and taught her sons how to survive in the wilderness. She enjoyed sewing and could upholster her own furniture and could repair almost anything.
She is survived by her sons and their wives; Ron (and Betty), Jerry (and Carolyn), Wes, and Tracy (and Christine). She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You may leave your condolences at www.whitereynolds@idalegacy.com
