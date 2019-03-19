Norman Noel (Nick) Hallett passed away Saturday, March 2 at his home in Rupert. He was 78 years old. Nick was born in McCloud, CA to Dorothy and Pete Hallett. After Pete’s death, the family moved to Council, Idaho to be near family where Dorothy married Delmar. Nick and his brother Darrell spent many happy days in Council before the family moved to Boise in 1953.
Nick met the love of his life, Marcia while playing in the Boise High School Band. They married in 1959 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. Daughter, Lauri, was born in 1960 and son, Jae, in 1962. Nick was passionate about education and teaching others. He obtained an elementary education degree from the University of Idaho, a master’s degree in administration from the University of Oregon and a doctorates degree in school finance from the University of Idaho. Nick was superintendent at many schools including Meridian School District (now West Ada) and he retired at Minidoka School District. His love for teaching led him to serve as Chair of the University of Idaho’s Department of Educational Administration and Higher Education. Nick was a recognized leader in education and served on many boards including the Idaho Endowment Fund Investment Board and the Idaho State Charter School Commission. He was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis and served a president of the Meridian Kiwanis.
Nick had many interests throughout his life, but none was stronger than his love for bird hunting. He made his last bird hunting trip in February 2019. Nick’s other interests included mountain climbing, horseback riding, fishing, rafting, hiking, water skiing, back country skiing, biking, snowboarding, scuba diving, big game hunting, black powder rifle hunting, Ski Patrol, and foreign traveling. His most cherished trip was to Israel. He had heard stories as a young boy from a minister in Council and had a life dream of seeing the Holy Lands.
In addition to his wife, Marcia, Nick is survived by a brother, Darrell (Nina) Hallett of Bainbridge Island, WA, his daughter, Lauri Keller of Midland, TX, and his son, Jae (Patty) Hallett of Boise and New Meadows, ID. He is also survived by three grandsons, Matthew Keller of Bismarck, ND, Kyle (Mona) Keller of Midland, TX, and Joshua (Jordan) Hallett of Palm City, Florida, and 1 granddaughter, Dr. Heather (Mike) Fox of Portland, OR. He has four great granddaughters and one step great granddaughter. Nick was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, Thomas.
A memorial service is scheduled for April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Rupert United Methodist Church. A luncheon follows for attendees. Nick wanted to be cremated and his ashes spread over his favorite fishing, hunting and skiing areas. Donations may be made to the Rupert United Methodist Food Bank, the United Methodist Endowment Board, money to help Dago (the barber) buy food he takes to Mexico each Christmas and distributes, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at Hansen-mortuary.com.
