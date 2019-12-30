Norman Kyle Skinner, age 86, of Twin Falls, passed away at home on December 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren. Faced with the challenge of a recent diagnosis of acute leukemia (AML), he chose to continue living life as normal and to its fullest.
Norman loved to share that he was born in Amsterdam, then after a moment with a sly smile he would say, ‘Amsterdam, Idaho’ which is located 23 miles south of Twin Falls. Norman was five when his mother Earla Mae (Remple) died, and his father, Howard Laroy, passed just prior to his sixteenth birthday. He never knew his three sisters who all died as children prior to his birth. As a teenage orphan, he completed high school while on his own living in room 7 at the Filer Hotel. He supported himself by working at the local grocery store and movie theater.
Norman lived his entire life in the Magic Valley region with one exception. At age nineteen, he married, Donna May Pracht of Berwyn, Nebraska, on December 1952, and spent a year there before returning to Idaho with his bride. While working various jobs, he sought a more stable career and completed an architectural correspondence course, which provided him a job as an architect with Volco Building Supply in Jerome. Inspired by his new career, he and Donna together designed and built a home by themselves in Jerome.
As a reward to Donna for all the nails she had driven, and caring for their young children as they built their home, Norman promised her a new sewing machine. That new sewing machine spawned a change in careers that neither anticipated, nor did they expect it to be such a rewarding family accomplishment. Skinner’s Sewing Shoppe of Twin Falls, grew steadily over 40 years to become the largest independent sewing machine and fabric store in Idaho.
Norman’s personal time was devoted to family outdoor recreation, travel and community service. Snow skiing, hunting and fishing were all favored family events. His travels covered nearly three fourths of the world, including China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Marshall Islands, Peru and others. He recently re-visited Germany and Switzerland this August. Community was no less important. He volunteered at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, where he loved telling of the history and scenery that defines the magic in Magic Valley. He was very active in the Lion’s Club, which focuses on sight and hearing health. He also served on the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Committee.
A very full life for an orphan boy from Amsterdam.
Norman is preceded in death by his loving wife Donna May Skinner. He is survived by their four children: Carol and husband Rick Day of Boise, ID; Harvey Skinner of Cupertino, CA; Kevin Skinner of Idaho Falls, ID; and Dave Skinner of Boise, ID. Also survived by his grandchildren; Jennifer Day, Nicholas Day, Eric Kasten, Sarah Skinner and three great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Please join us for funeral services on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Valley Christian Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho. Interment will immediately follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.
