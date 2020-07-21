Obituary: Norman Keith Larson

While in Lincoln as an assistant principal, Keith worked with a special needs group, and his students built and created things that amazed the school staff. At his end, he volunteered in his daughter, Debrah's special needs classroom once again. His skill with those young people was amazing, and each student for several years turned out a shelf or end table that was worthy of the finest of bedrooms for the loved students.

In his later education career, Keith taught at Pleasant Valley, Three Creek and at Hollister.

Keith and Jeanne then returned to Idaho Falls where Habitat for Humanity kept Keith busy and gave a purpose to his life.Next to Rupert, Idaho, then back to Ammon to stay their last years under the tender care of their youngest daughter, Jan Hughes and family.

Keith was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a stake missionary and ward clerk where he would diligently work to keep the records up in the days before computers. He also served as a teacher in the Young Men's program. He was always diligent in ward/home teaching. As they grew older, he and Jeanne would share their people to minister to and loved working together.

Besides serving the Boy Scouts, Keith served on the Boise Idaho School Board from 1972-1976.