November 19, 1924 – September 28, 2018
HEYBURN — Norman Frederick Mai, a 93-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Highland Estates Assisted Living.
Norman was born Nov. 19, 1924, the son of Peter A. and Katherine Keller Mai, on the family farm south of Hansen, Idaho; he was the oldest of four children. He attended school in Hansen until 1936, when the family moved to the Pioneer District of Rupert, where his parents purchased a larger farm. There, he spent his time helping his father farm prior to being inducted into the United States Army. While in the Army, he served in the Asiatic Pacific near the end of the World War II. After being discharged in 1946, he continued farming with his father and brother until he bought a farm north of Heyburn, where he farmed and raised livestock. On July 5, 1963, he married the love of his life, Ella M. Jolley, and became the father of her three children.
He was a very active member of the Church of Christ in Rupert, where he enjoyed fellowship with family and friends. Norman said, “My trust is in Jesus Christ our Savior.”
He enjoyed taking trips around the countryside to visit family and friends—always having a story or joke to tell.
Norman is survived by two step-daughters, Janie Carlson of Burley, and Helen (Dee) Haycock of Jerome; a daughter-in-law, Wilda Jolley of Boise; eight grandchildren; and 13 great- grandchildren.
Norman was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years; his parents; two sisters; a brother; a stepson; a son-in-law; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the hospices, care givers and Diane, the home health nurse, that made Norman’s last days comfortable, especially those at Highland Estates.
Norman, we love you and will miss you – Your Family.
