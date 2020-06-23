Obituary: Norma Lou Palmer Coleman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Norma Lou Palmer Coleman, age 87, died on June 21, 2020 in Rupert, Idaho. She was born in Woodstock, Illinois to Hilda Withers Meyer and Frank Meyer. She lived on the Withers family dairy until around the age of 10 when her mother married Burgess T. Crandall, and she gained a step-brother Burgess Jr. They then moved to Chicago. At age 14, the family drove across the country in a Model T to begin their life in Rupert. She graduated from Rupert High School and married Douglas Coleman. Douglas and Norma had one son together, William Brent Coleman, in 1951.

In 1953, she married Howard Morgan and had 2 daughters, Shelley and Vicky. They raised their children in Rupert & Burley. They later divorced, then she married Willard Palmer and they made their home between Oregon and Idaho. They started Palmer Trucking and had 30 adventurous years together.

After Willard died, Norma reunited in marriage with her first husband, Douglas Coleman, in 2012, they then enjoyed life in Florida until Douglas passed in 2017. After Doug’s passing, Norma moved back to Rupert.

She enjoyed living in her own apartment until dementia required her to move in with her daughter. Eventually, she was moved to Valley Vista Assisted Living where she died from complications of age-related illnesses.