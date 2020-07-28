Obituary: Norma Lou Palmer Coleman

Norma Lou Palmer Coleman, age 87, died on June 21, 2020 in Rupert, Idaho. She was born in Woodstock, Illinois to Hilda Withers Meyer and Frank Meyer. She lived on the Withers family dairy until around the age of 10 when her mother married Burgess T. Crandall, and she gained a step-brother Burgess Jr. They then moved to Chicago. At age 14, the family drove across the country in a Model T to begin their life in Rupert. She graduated from Rupert High School and married Douglas Coleman. Douglas and Norma had one son together, William Brent Coleman, in 1951.
In 1953, she married Howard Morgan and had 2 daughters, Shelley and Vicky. They raised their children in Rupert & Burley. They later divorced, then she married Willard Palmer and they made their home between Oregon and Idaho. They started Palmer Trucking and had 30 adventurous years together.
After Willard died, Norma reunited in marriage with her first husband, Douglas Coleman, in 2012, they then enjoyed life in Florida until Douglas passed in 2017. After Doug’s passing, Norma moved back to Rupert.
She enjoyed living in her own apartment until dementia required her to move in with her daughter. Eventually, she was moved to Valley Vista Assisted Living where she died from complications of age-related illnesses.
Norma loved life and her family. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and gambling at Jackpot. Completing word searches, crossword puzzles, watching The Price Is Right, Jeopardy, & Wheel of Fortune, and reading obituaries were a daily must-do.
As Grandma would say, “And there you have it!”
She was preceded in death by her parents—Burgess & Hilda Crandall and Frank Meyer; and husbands—Willard Palmer and Douglas Coleman; son-in-law Owen Walters; and her grandson, David Walters.
Norma is survived by her brother Burgess Crandall Jr., her three children—William Brent Coleman, Shelley (Neil) Lewis, Vicky Walters (Ralph Smith), nine grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank: Dr. Steel and his staff, Minidoka Home Health & Hospice and their staff, the Valley Vista Assisted Living staff, and their residents. Also, we would like to thank the residents of C Street Manor that looked out for her while she lived there. Thank you all for loving and taking excellent care of our special little lady. We will love and miss her deeply.
A graveside service was held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
