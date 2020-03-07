Obituary: Norma Lorraine Little

September 11, 1938—February 29, 2020
Norma Lorraine Little, an 81-year-old resident of Wendell passed away on February 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born on September 11, 1938 in Gooding to Ralph and Lucille Palmer and was one of six children. She attended school in Tuttle (a proud alum of Tuttle Tech.), Bliss and graduated from Hagerman High School. Since then she was very active in helping organize her high school reunions.
After high school she went to work for a bank in Wendell as a bank teller where she met the love of her life. She married Lloyd M Little August 16, 1958. They farmed together, had two children, and moved to town where they went to work at the Wendell Elevator Co. Norma was always good with numbers and she fit in well at the Wendell Elevator Co. as a bookkeeper. Outside of work Norma and Lloyd together enjoyed many camping and fishing trips with family and friends. She liked to boast about catching the largest fish even though she preferred not to eat them.
She was also very involved in her children’s and husband’s sporting events and was a preferred score keeper for any baseball or softball game that her husband or children were participating in. She continued her love of sporting events by watching every sport event her grandchildren participated in. Norma was very active up until her passing, as a member, volunteer and bookkeeper for the Wendell American Legion Auxiliary. She continued her passion of helping others by serving as a board member for the Wendell Senior Center. Her volunteer work included cooking and baking for many fundraisers. She was well known for her great soups, dinner rolls and desserts.
Norma had a deep and enduring love of everything family. She was always interested in all that was going on and kept in touch to support, encourage and celebrate. She always said, “We are family, that’s what we do”.
Norma is survived by her sisters, Janet (Mac) Billiard of Hagerman, Debra (Steve) Chivers of Boise and Diane (Tony) Martinez of Wendell; son, Mick (Holli) Little of Wendell; daughter, Rhonda Sundown of Clinton, Wisconsin; two grandsons, Justin and Tyler Sundown; and granddaughter, Sierra (Philip) DeMello. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, two brothers, Bud (Marvel) Palmer and Jack Palmer, and son-in-law, Lee Sundown.
Per Norma’s request, an informal Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the American Legion Hall, 610 W Main St., Wendell, ID, followed by a reception with family greeting guests from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 41, 610 W Main St., Wendell, ID 83355; Wendell Senior Center, 380 1st Ave E, Wendell, ID 83355; or Hagerman High School Alumni, 150 E Lake St. W, Hagerman, ID 83332.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Norma’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
