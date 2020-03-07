Obituary: Norma Lorraine Little

September 11, 1938—February 29, 2020

Norma Lorraine Little, an 81-year-old resident of Wendell passed away on February 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born on September 11, 1938 in Gooding to Ralph and Lucille Palmer and was one of six children. She attended school in Tuttle (a proud alum of Tuttle Tech.), Bliss and graduated from Hagerman High School. Since then she was very active in helping organize her high school reunions.

After high school she went to work for a bank in Wendell as a bank teller where she met the love of her life. She married Lloyd M Little August 16, 1958. They farmed together, had two children, and moved to town where they went to work at the Wendell Elevator Co. Norma was always good with numbers and she fit in well at the Wendell Elevator Co. as a bookkeeper. Outside of work Norma and Lloyd together enjoyed many camping and fishing trips with family and friends. She liked to boast about catching the largest fish even though she preferred not to eat them.

