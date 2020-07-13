Obituary: Norma L. Mittelstedt

October 8, 1935—July 8, 2020
Our beloved mom, Norma L. Mittelstedt, left us as she had hoped, peacefully in her sleep, in the early hours of Wednesday, July 8th.
Norma was born at her grandmother’s home in Jerome, ID on 10-08-1935. She was the third of six children born to Louis and Thora Anderson. Norma was raised in the family home in Shoshone, ID. As a high school senior, she worked at the Manhattan Café which is where she met her future husband, Virgil Mittelstedt. They married on September 19, 1954, settling in Rupert, ID and raising their two daughters, Diane and Liana, in the home where she resided until her death.
One of Norma’s prominent childhood memories was of never having new clothes to wear to school. As an adult working in retail, she developed a love for good quality clothing and made sure that she and her daughters were always dressed well. At the time of her retirement, Norma was employed by the City of Rupert. In addition to working, Norma was an involved member of the Rupert United Methodist Church as well as local organizations including BPW, PEO, and the Wilson Theater fundraising group.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (1983), an unborn son and grandson, as well as three siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Perkins and Liana Litzsinger, son-in-law, Ralph Litzsinger, and four grandchildren (Brandon Perkins, Alex Litzsinger, Andy Litzsinger, and Chris Litzsinger).
Mom was a dignified and proud woman who did not want a fuss made over her death. At her request, there will not be a viewing, but please join us in remembering her on Friday July 17th, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. We will gather at noon, with a service at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow at the Rupert Cemetery.
Given Covid 19 concerns, a meal will not be served. We ask that you wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Rupert United Methodist Church or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
