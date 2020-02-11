September 19, 1926 ~ February 9, 2020
Our sweet mother and beloved grandmother, Norma “Jean” Newlan, 93, of Jerome passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. She was born Sept. 19, 1926 to John T. and M. Pauline Cornthwaite in Macon, Illinois.
Jean attended school at Appleton in Jerome. She married her high school sweetheart, Mel, in Jerome on May 13, 1944. To this union came four sons: Olna, Jimmy Keith (deceased), Terry and Dennis (deceased). Jean and Mel farmed for a number of years before moving into town in 1951. She then went on to work for St. Benedict’s Hospital in the cafeteria for 26 years.
Jean was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church. She was a member of the Appleton Grange and the Idaho State Grange and held several offices including serving as a State Youth Director. She co-chaired the committees for Veteran Crosses at Jerome Cemetery and put the crosses on graves for many years. She was also a past member of the Good Sam Club.
Jean loved to fish, was an avid gardener; tending to her many roses and was very artistic with her quilting and crocheting.
Jean and Mel spent a number of winters in Arizona. She was a friend to many and touched the lives of all she met. As a mother she was very loving and caring and adored all of her grandchildren. We will miss her so much.
She is survived by her two sons, Olna (Vicki) Newlan of Jerome and Terry (Jeannie) Newlan of Twin Falls; five grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren (with one on the way); as well as Vicki’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to First Christian Church, 279 E Ave B, Jerome, Idaho.
God’s Peace Granny, We Love You!
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
