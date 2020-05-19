Obituary: Norma Jean McFarland Elquist

September 19, 1932—May 13, 2020
OAKLEY – Norma Jean McFarland Elquist, an 87-year-old resident of Oakley, was called back to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert.
Norma was born September 19, 1932, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Charles Clyde and Catherine Emily (Smith) McFarland. She married her sweetheart, Dallan Elquist, on April 28, 1962.
Norma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints. Here she was able to give a lifetime of service to her family and church family. She served a mission with her late husband, Dallan, for the Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
She is survived by eight children, Connie (Roger) Holbrook, Carol (Craig) Hansen, Lorri (Lloyd) Watson, Jody DeLand, Tari (Jeff) Keetch, Joel (Alyson Lynn) Elquist, Sander (Sandra) Elquist, and Cole (Judy) Elquist; 28 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her three siblings, Georgia Okelberry, Myrna Goodman, and Ray (Lynette) McFarland.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal funeral service. A private family burial will take place at Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
