Obituary: Norma Deen Larson Malone

May 12, 1939 – September 16, 2018
Norma Deen Larson Malone died from multiple health complications on September 16, 2018. Norma was born to William Prier Larson and Agnes Eleanor LaChance on May 12, 1939 in Days Creek, Oregon.
Norma loved Oregon, but found her heart and home in Idaho. She met the love of her life Delmar Malone; they married and made their home on the farm in Filer, Idaho. Norma was a stay at home mother and Delmar farmed.
After her children were raised, Norma made a career in nursing homes, housekeeping, and later working with young children through the grandparent program in the Jerome School District. She worked hard throughout her life.
Norma faced adversity and afflictions in her life and managed to survive it all. She loved life and enjoyed being social. She appreciated good conversation and never knew a stranger. She was always good company and loved a good laugh. She enjoyed sewing, garage sales, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the best Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.
Norma was also a tribal member of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Indians of Oregon. She frequently made trips back to Oregon to visit her siblings and extended family. During these trips she would participate in the tribes annual Pow Wow and Culture Camp events. Family and community were very important to her, and she was very important to us.
Norma’s spark and laugh will be remembered; she will always be loved and missed.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents (William Prier Larson, and Agnes Eleanor LaChance), her husband Delmar Malone, sons Richard James Malone, Darwin Clay Malone, Devin Clark Malone, and Dwane Curtis Malone, and grandsons JR Douglas Stone and David Eugene Malone.
Norma is survived by her children: Wesley Malone, Chris (Curtis) Chugg, and Darla (Todd) Roth, Grandchildren: Josh (Kalley) Malone, Brooke Malone, Aaliyaha Bowers, Jami Jackson, Casey Stone, Simon Roth, Brianna Roth, and Isaiah Malone. Great grandchildren: Bensen and Otis Malone, her two brothers (Wesley Larson, and David Naylor), and her two sisters (Joyce Sertain, and Mary Anne Morrison).
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice/Dusty, and Dr Ferreira for the loving care they extended to Norma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.