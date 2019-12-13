Noel Donald Erickson of Twin Falls, Idaho, age 82, now resides with his Savior in Heaven. He passed away in his home Wednesday afternoon, December 11, following a massive heart attack. Donna, his wife for 54 years, was with him when he died. Erickson was born in Elma, Iowa in 1937, the older of two children of Donald and Merle Erickson. He had a close relationship with his sister Melisa who resides in Riverton, Wyoming.
Noel worked ranches during the summers of high school and junior college, when he lived in Sheridan, in northern Wyoming. He joined the US Navy, where he worked as a diesel electrician on 3 submarines, including a nuclear submarine, the USS Kamehameha, where he was on the commissioning crew, based in Hawaii. His sister introduced Donna, who was teaching Melisa’s high school English class, to Noel when he was stationed at the Great Lakes training base about 200 miles south of Tomah, Wisconsin where his family was residing. Noel and Donna got married about a year later on March 20, 1965. After seven years, seven months and seven days, Noel got an early out to return to Laramie, Wyo. to continue his education. He was graduated with a BA in education from the University of Wyoming two years later.
From there, Erickson and wife moved to DeKalb, Illinois, where he taught junior high history for two years. In 1973 he got a call from Lucky Mc, a uranium mine in Riverton, Wyoming. The call of the west was in his blood, and after much prayer, they moved back west. Soon after, their sons were born and they moved to a larger home that Noel mostly built himself. When the mine shut down 10 years later, this many-talented man moved his family to Cheyenne, WY where he sold Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance (now called Thrivent) for three years.
In 1988, a new gold boom started and Noel was called by former coworkers to join the wave of miners migrating to Nevada. The Erickson family moved to Elko in 1989 where Noel worked for Barrick Goldstrike mine until his first retirement in 1999. Researching what they wanted to do next, Noel and Donna found that a Kitchen Tune Up franchise fit his woodworking talents and her sales skills. They purchased a franchise in 1997 and two years later moved it to Twin Falls, ID. For 20 years they ran a successful business making people happy by remodeling their kitchens and bathrooms. In January of 2019 Noel and Donna sold their franchise and he retired for the second time.
Noel was a committed lifelong Christian and was very active in Lutheran churches wherever he lived. At Our Savior Lutheran he served as council president, among other roles.
Noel is survived by his wife Donna, sons Steven (46) and Peter (44), and his sister Melisa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Every Home for Christ ministry; visit WWW.EHC.ORG to donate.
A memorial service and celebration of Noel’s life will be at Our Savior Lutheran church today at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to a luncheon immediately following the service.
