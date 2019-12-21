Obituary: Noel Donald Erickson

March 4, 1937—December 11, 2019
Noel Donald Erickson passed away Dec. 11, 2019, in Twin Falls, ID after a courageous battle with heart problems. His memorial service was Dec. 14th at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, ID. Noel was born March 4, 1937 in Elma, Iowa to Donald M. and Marguerite Merle Erickson. He married Donna Lou Backstrom March 20, 1965 in Tomah, WI. Noel graduated from Sheridan High School in 1955 then attended two years at Sheridan College. He was fourteen when he began working summers at Garber’s ranch at Big Horn and then at Padlock ranch at Ranchester until he enlisted and served as an electrician in three submarines for nearly eight years. Noel finished college at U-W December 1970. In the next years Noel taught history then worked at Lucky Mc and Barrick mines as an electrician. For many years he owned and operated a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise, remodeling kitchens in and around Twin Falls. He retired last January. Noel is remembered as an active member in the Lutheran Church. His favorite book in the Bible was Acts. He built two houses, one in Riverton, WY, and one in Elko, NV. He also helped build and wire the addition at St. John Lutheran Church in Riverton. He sang in his high school choir with his rich baritone voice. He enjoyed creating beautiful pottery on the wheel, trained horses, plus liked to hunt and fish. He had a green thumb which resulted in beautiful flowers plus bountiful gardens. He enjoyed many vacations in Jackson with his family. Sharing stories, jokes, and the news were a highlight in his life. He will always be remembered for his loyalty to his family.
You have free articles remaining.
Noel is survived by his wife, sons Steven of Twin Falls, ID, and Peter (Kendra) of Reno, NV, sister Melisa (Jim) Crouch of Riverton, WY, three nieces, one nephew, and twelve great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.