Obituary: Noel Brent Bowcut

May 13, 1929 – October 21, 2018
Noel Brent Bowcut passed away at home surrounded by family on October 21, 2018, at the age of 89.
Noel was born May 13, 1929, to Leslie P. and Fern Mitton Bowcut in Burley, Idaho. He had an older brother, Keith, and later came two younger brothers, Jerry and Blaine. He attended Southwest Grade School and Burley High School; he also worked hard on the family farm milking cows, pitching hay, thinning beets, irrigating crops and bucking spuds.
In the winter he found time to ski Howell Canyon and enjoyed yearly trips to Sun Valley. During the summer months he was found swimming in the canal and participating in Scouting activities. His love of the Scouts was born in his youth. He graduated high school in May of 1948, attended two quarters at BYU, and then received his mission call to the British Mission—Irish District on May 31, 1949. He entered the Missionary Training Center on June 20, 1949. He returned home from his mission on August 15, 1951, and wasted no time making Lois Scovil, the love of his life, his eternal wife and companion. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints three weeks after his return from missionary service on September 17, 1951. Their union brought six busy children into their lives between 1952 and 1965: Brent LeRoy, Bruce Vlao, Dennis Edwin, Colin S., Gene Leslie, and Marnae.
Noel continued to farm for a time until he realized he had an interest in sales. He started Vacuum Cleaner Sales & Service and Miracle Water and, with a lot of ‘hard work, good luck and some of the best managers and employees available’, he became the factory representative for Miracle Water and Serv-Soft, of which dealerships were found throughout Idaho and Utah. He also helped form the Showkase in Burley and Rupert. After suffering some health issues he sold his appliance store in Jerome and the Showkase, keeping his Burley store for several years. He eventually sold that business to Louie Almanza and became a western-states representative for Kinetico Water Softeners.
He and Lois visited many places throughout their life together, including Ireland, Scotland, England, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, Central America, Hawaii and numerous others. They wanted to ‘see the world’ and they enjoyed a lot of time together doing just that. They also loved spending time with their family on their cattle ranch in Elba, Idaho.
Noel was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He served in many callings including Bishop and High Councilor. He and Lois served two missions on behalf of the Church; the first to Nashville, Tennessee and the second to Nauvoo, Illinois. He enjoyed his memberships in the Kiwanis Club (President 1982-1983), the Burley Gun Club, and the Boy Scouts of America where he served and in both district and council positions and received the Silver Beaver Award.
Noel is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lois Bowcut; five of his six children, Brent (Jan) of Evanston, Wyoming, Bruce (Eileen) of Sidney, Nebraska, Dennis (Julie) of Roy, Utah, Gene (Shelly) of St. George, Utah, and Marnae (Barry) Hobson of Grantsville, Utah; a daughter-in-law, Carla Bowcut-Hennefer of Carey; 24 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Fern Bowcut; his brothers, Keith, Jerry and Blaine; and his son, Colin S. Bowcut.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity Church, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Ron Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 am. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mission fund.
