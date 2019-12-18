August 2, 1943—December 8, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister left this world late Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, due to complications from myelomonocytic leukemia.
Nikki was born on Aug. 2, 1943 in Portland, Oregon. She was the second born to Elmer and Margaret Woody. Nikki graduated from Twin Falls High School, Class of 1961. She was very involved in many extracurricular activities, including cheerleading, which was her favorite. She was always a go-getter, even on her last days on this earth.
As a teenager during summers, she was a lead on the bean roguing crew for Haney Seed Company in Twin Falls. After that, Nikki met and married the love of her life, Junior Lewis, in 1963. They married and lived in Willits, Calif., where she worked in the post office as well as the hospital. They later moved back to Idaho, where she worked at Crowley’s for nearly 17 years. After Crowleys, she decided to start her own cleaning business for commercial cleaning.
Nikki’s family always meant the world to her. Any function she could go to, she was there; whether it was football games, cheerleading, barbeques, it didn’t matter. As long as she could spend time with family, count her in. She was our biggest fan, always. She spent most of her life caring for and helping raise all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. You could always count on her to be there, regardless of circumstance. She was everyone’s rock through thick and thin, all the highs and all the lows. The best friend of many. She was sure feisty and sassy, but she had the biggest heart you’ve ever seen. Nikki was always an avid animal lover. She owned and saved many animals throughout her lifetime. It was always one of her dreams to be an animal cop, so she could “go bust the animal abusers and give them what they deserved”. She always donated to the Humane Society anytime she could. She used to say she liked animals more than humans, as their love was always unconditional.
Nikki is survived by her son, Darrin (Michelle) Lewis; daughters, Rhonda Koepnick and Carma Lewis; her favorite granddaughter, Kinsyi Lewis (Colter), and her sister, Cheryl (Dave) Fitzsimmons. There are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will also miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life; Junior, her parents, grandparents, and her brother; John Woody.
At Nikki’s request, no service is scheduled. Memorials may be given in Nikki’s name to the Humane Society, at https://twinfallsanimalshelter.com/donations/, or PEOPLE FOR PETS—MAGIC VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY, INC.420 Victory Avenue, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Cremation was under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
