Obituary: Nick Rokich

December 28, 1931—July 5, 2020

On the 5th of July, 2020 Big Nick journeyed on. He attended Utah State and played football for one season before joining the army and heading to Korea. Nick was a born protector and upon joining the military he had a perfect score on the aptitude test. This enabled him to be on the quad-50 machine gun crew where he became a sergeant. He was awarded the bronze star for stopping an enemy attack that came within 50 yards of their position at night.

He loved sporting birds and was closely attuned to situations involving public lands. Nick was magnetic and always looking forward to the next step. Tyler Hanssen was one of those remarkable people who kept him alive to take those next steps. He put a lot into those extra years he was granted. “Full Tilt” until the end of his life.

Nick was thankful for the years spent with his Burley gang, everything shared, every chance he had to figure things out. Maybe we can take the best of these and lead by his example where ever we go.

Among his writings —”The ocean has a lot of tears, many of them are mine, not tears of regret, not tears of pity but tears of love and memories of my family and great friends.

Preceded in death by Paul, Ann, John, Steve, Mike, Paul, Pete, Rokich, Mary Nadeau.