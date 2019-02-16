March 6, 1956—January 23, 2019
Nick Fife, 62, of Hazelton, Idaho had his last call on January 23, 2019, in his second hometown of Parker, Arizona. He was born on March 6, 1956 to Dean and Katherine T Fife in Jerome, Idaho. He spent his early years in the Sugarloaf area until the family moved to Hazelton in 1964. He attended Valley School and graduated in 1974.
While in high school, he learned his work ethics and beer-drinking habits working for Lockwood, Hohnhorst and Stevenson Farms. His love for cars started early and he took pride in every vehicle he owned.
He purchased Valley Service C Store and Valley Auto Parts in 1976. His specialty was modifying off-road vehicles and his slogan was “We do ASS KICKIN 4X4’s”. He was locally famous for building big, powerful trucks. He won drag races and was always willing to pull someone out of the mud. He had a keen business sense and was never afraid to try something new and take big risks to improve his business. The thriving business has been a pillar in the Hazelton community for 43 years.
He married Julie Ann Petersen in 1978. Although people made bets on how long it would last, their loving marriage was 40 years strong. Their love for each other was unsurpassed. They worked together and played together and were always “nose to nose and toes to toes”. Nick claimed that he was a go-getter, saying “Julie gets off work at 2, and I go-getter”. They raised their children Brady and Jentry up in the family business and instilled in them a great love for family and sense of pride in their work.
Nick was the life of the party. He and Julie made many memories with friends, off-roading, road tripping, and camping. He was known to be the best “Man Camp” host for all his hunting friends. Nick and Julie spent lots of time in Stanley and have many great friends from their mountain adventures. Most recently, they spent their winters at Fox’s RV Resort on the Colorado River in Parker, Arizona, where their new friends became more like family. Nick was a friend to all and was always willing to help someone in need. He filled the room with his presence, and became well-known everywhere he went.
He is survived by his wife, Julie, his son Brady (Tianna) Fife of Hazelton and their children Jace and Darby, and his daughter Jentry (Craig) Hagan of Hazelton and their children Baylee and Elsie. Also his brother Bill (Jane) Fife of Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts, his mother-in-law JoAnn Petersen of Twin Falls, and so many amazing friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Katherine Fife, his father-in-law Norman Petersen.
A CELEBRATION OF FIFE has been planned for June 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Mountain Village Resort in Stanley, Idaho, with an after party at the Kasino Klub, also in Stanley. In lieu of flowers, buy your neighbor a drink, and tip the bartender well! Or donate to a charity of your choice. “RELAX! ENJOY!”
