Obituary: Nicholas Fraser Spencer

Nick was born September 27, 1984 in Jerome, Idaho to Kitty Martin and Mark Spencer. He was the youngest brother to three big sisters: Trish, Tami, and Emily. As a teenager, he acquired three more big sisters: Shayne, Anna, and Katie. Luckily, he also acquired two brothers: James and Noah. He adored each and every one with all his heart.

Nick went to school in Jerome, Idaho, graduating in 2002. Nick’s lifelong struggle to manage his epilepsy didn’t hold him back from trying his hand at many professions, including logging for his uncle in Montana and winemaking in Walla Walla. Nick was a jack-of-all-trades and worked in wineries, orchards, and restaurants, including Elevation 486 in Twin Falls, Idaho where his co-workers soon became his friends for life. Nick met the love of his life, Nicole (Nicky) ZeBarth, in April 2011. They met as neighbors and have been together ever since. Nick did not have any children of his own but acquired both children and grandchildren through Nicky. He adored Tanner and Landon and would have done anything for them. He was proud to be called “Grandpa Nick” and enjoyed explaining how he could be a Grandpa to Boston and Blayke (and soon-to-arrive baby girl) while still looking so very, very young.