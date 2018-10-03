October 7, 1936 – October 2, 2018
Nicholas Anthony “Nick” Cizmich Age 81, from Twin Falls, Idaho, was born October 7, 1936 in San Francisco, CA., passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Tuesday morning, October 2, 2018, after an 8 year-long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Nick grew up in Richmond, CA & graduated from Humboldt State University in Arcata, CA. He met his lifelong sweetheart, Judy Wilson in nearby Eureka, CA in 1960. They married in 1962 in Richmond, CA. They were blessed with 2 children, Vicki Pogue & Toni Colby. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage together at the time of his death.
Nick enjoyed all things outdoors. His love for hunting, trap shooting & golf remained among his favorite pastimes. Nick was a member of the Jerome Country ClubNick enjoyed his lifelong career as an Environmental Specialist working for the State of Idaho, Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ). He retired from the DEQ in 2001.
Nick was always the life of any party. His humor & quick wit were always a force to be admired. He also loved music, dancing & camping with friends at Fort Running Bear in Little Camas, ID.
Nick is survived by his wife, Judy, Schnauzer, Mollie of Twin Falls, ID, daughter, Vicki Pogue (Lisle Pogue) of Meridian, ID & Toni Colby of Twin Falls, ID. His 5 grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor & Taurie Pogue & Nick McCulloch & Katie Colby. His great granddaughter, Madison Pogue, his brother Peter Cizmich (Gwenn) of Meridian, ID, & many nieces, nephews & in-laws all over the U.S.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Peter & Angelina Cizmich from Richmond, CA.
Catholic Mass service will be at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E. Twin Falls, ID Friday October 5, 2018 at 10:00 am. Celebration of life to follow at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
