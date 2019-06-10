December 2, 1923—June 1, 2019
Netta Cardon Baum, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday June 1, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1923 in Ogden, Utah to Lawrence Marion and Julia (Wheeler) Cardon. Netta grew up with a loving family of four sisters and one brother. Very much a child of the depression, the family worked hard on the farm but always found time to have fun.
She graduated from Bear River High School in 1941 and immediately moved to Ogden sharing an apartment with her girlfriends. She found work in a factory making tracer bullets for the war effort. While living and working in Ogden she met a young soldier named Robert Floyd Giles at one of the many dances she attended. After a courtship of a couple years, much of that long distance, they were married and into this union were born five children Kay, Robert, Colleen, David, and Craig. They were later divorced. Times were hard but by her example we were taught the importance of hard work and a love for our Father in Heaven. While living in Burley, Idaho Netta met, at a singles dance, the love of her life, Glenn Baum. They were soon married and she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where they started a new life together. Glenn’s daughters Glenda, Jan, Carolyn, and Laurie became a part of their now large family. Glenn and Netta were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple and were happily married for 48 years.
At the time of her death, Netta had 29 grandchildren, 101 great grandchildren and 36 great great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Colleen (David) Moyes of Murtaugh, Idaho, David (Nita) Giles of Bountiful, Utah, Craig (Evyon) Giles of Hansen, Idaho, daughter in law Sandi Giles of Jerome, Idaho, Glenda (Dan) Moyes, of Arizona, Jan Lambert of Moscow, Idaho, Carolyn (Mark) Buttorff of Nampa, Idaho, and Laurie Baum of Twin Falls, Idaho. Two sisters Emma Payne of Burley, Idaho and Florence West of Declo, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, a son Robert Giles, a daughter Kay Fries, and three grandchildren. Three sisters Julia, Betty, Maurine, and one brother Boyd.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday June 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 24th Ward located at 229 Park Ave. Twin Falls, Idaho. The family will greet friends Friday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the church.
