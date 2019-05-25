August 23, 1940—May 18, 2019
BURLEY – Nelda Jean Edwards Spurgeon, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, was called home Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
She was born August 23, 1940, in Almo, Idaho, to Gordon Ira and Nina Emily (Sorenson) Edwards; she was the caboose of eight children. Nelda grew up in Almo. Growing up, she learned how to cook, sew, and crochet from her mom and sisters. With this talent, she has made and shared with family and friends jams, jellies, green beans, and anything that can fit in a jar; but, her zucchini bread was among the favorites. She also made blankets, afghans, table runners, pillow cases, and hand towels. Nelda loved to be outside when she was young. She loved her mom’s petunias. They smelled so good to her. You would never see her flower garden without petunias.
Nelda worked at the A&W Root Beer Stand in Burley as a teen. That was where she met Olene Spurgeon. It was love at first sight. They were married six weeks later on July 31, 1956. They shared 62 memorable years together before she passed away.
Nelda and Olene did everything together. You would never see one without the other. They always had a full tank of gas and the next adventure to conquer with Burley in the rearview mirror. Nelda loved to serve others, loved life, and always kept busy. She loved camping, motorcycling, snowmobiling, boating and fishing – honestly, anything outdoors, she would do it. She especially loved working out in the yard. She was always cleaning out dirt from under her fingernails.
She had three wonderful children, Bryan, Lauria, and Renee. However, her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She loved them with all her heart. She was especially proud of her granddaughter, Sister Sydee Jo Watterson, that just entered the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her husband, Olene Spurgeon; son, Bryan Spurgeon; daughter, Renee (Clint) Watterson; grandchildren, Hayley (Nathan) Baker, Wylie (Mayra) Watterson, Sydee Jo Watterson, and Kolby Watterson; her sister, Arlene (Lee) Kimber; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Zunino.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lauria Spurgeon; what a joyous reunion they are having; her parents; and six siblings, Rex (Fay) Edwards, Otis (Barbara) Edwards, Norma Zunino, Wanda (Blaine) Tubbs, Dale Edwards and Dona (Duane) Skinner.
Nelda’s life will be celebrated from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Grandma’s legacy will forever live on in our thoughts and through memories of her tender hugs and kisses. We love you Grandma!
