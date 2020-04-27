Obituary: Ned S Bunn
0 entries

Obituary: Ned S Bunn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Ned S Bunn

December 19, 1937—April 24, 2020

Ned S. Bunn, currently of Grand Junction, Colorado and formerly of Burley, Idaho, slipped peacefully from this earth into the arms of Jesus on Friday, April 24, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Ned was born December 19, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to William Arvil and Katherine Parke Bunn. He grew up on the family farm and eventually ran his own custom-farming business. He also drove truck for many years and retired from Fed Ex Freight.

He had a kind and generous heart and a mischievous sense of humor. He also had an adventurous spirit and a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed Sunday drives, hiking, fishing, reading, traveling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He especially loved camping and hunting in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife Verna Bunn; his three children, Wendie (Salvador) Muñoz of Paul, Idaho, Rene’ (Tim) Rozelle of Boston, Massachusetts, and Jeff (Katie) Bunn of Heyburn, Idaho; his two step-children, Donna Wallace of Colorado, and Rod (Collette) Wort of Washington; and his sister Gladys Wright of Burley, Idaho. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Neal; his older brother, Parke; his younger sister Doris Warr; and one great grandchild.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Ned Bunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News