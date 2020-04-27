Obituary: Ned S Bunn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 19, 1937—April 24, 2020

Ned S. Bunn, currently of Grand Junction, Colorado and formerly of Burley, Idaho, slipped peacefully from this earth into the arms of Jesus on Friday, April 24, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Ned was born December 19, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to William Arvil and Katherine Parke Bunn. He grew up on the family farm and eventually ran his own custom-farming business. He also drove truck for many years and retired from Fed Ex Freight.

He had a kind and generous heart and a mischievous sense of humor. He also had an adventurous spirit and a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed Sunday drives, hiking, fishing, reading, traveling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He especially loved camping and hunting in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.