February 16, 2002—June 21, 2019
On June 21, 2019 the Heavens above received a very special angel. Our sweet Nelly passed away in her sleep at home. Nayeli was born on February 16th 2002 in Twin Falls Idaho to Jed Mulberry and Emma Medina. She resided in Heyburn Idaho, where she was attending Mt. Harrison High School.
Nelly finished her junior year proudly with a 4.0 GPA while receiving an outstanding tutor award. She was heading into her senior year with nerves, excitement, hopes and dreams for her future. She started voluntarily attending classes at Oats Family Center in Heyburn with her dad. At first she went to support dad but it became more than that, she had found herself, more than ever wanting to become a counselor for she loved and wanted to help anyone who needed it.
Growing up around the farm she learned to work hard and be responsible at a young age. She loved camping, riding horses, four-wheeling, anything that dealt with the water, if it involved being outside she was game for pretty much anything. She loved animals; cats were her favorite along with owls. She loved to travel and always looked forward to her trips to Kansas with grandma and grandpa Medina. She enjoyed reading and writing and listening to music, music soothed her soul.
Nayeli means “I love You” and she did just that...she loved and loved with everything she had, She had a heart of gold that was never to full to fill it with more, To our sweet girl you have Impacted the lives of everyone you crossed paths with because when you smiled you made The world smile and your infectious laugh brightened even the darkest days.
She is survived by her father and step mom, Jed (Amanda) Mulberry, her mom and step dad Emma (Justin) Hanson and her seven siblings, Takoda, Shelby, Alli, Domminic, Daniel, Chloe And Asher; three grandmothers, Jenni Mulberry, Debbie Medina, and Trish Feurer; and three Grandfathers—Ken Mulberry, Jose Medina, and Dad Feurer. Nine uncles and eight aunts; Meggan (Pete), Millie (Chance), Trevor (Dakoda), Nick (Ashley), Tucker (Kailee), Zach Mulberry, Tanner Mulberry, Josh Castro, Jennifer Hoffman, Charles Sakugawa Jr, Sheila Jerou and Rosi Ochoa, and a host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
She is preceded in death by her uncle Jake Mulberry.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 723 Hankins Rd. in Twin Falls Idaho.
A visitation will be held today from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A Rosary will follow the visitation at 7:30 p.m. Those who wish to come and give their condolences family will be there an hour before service begins at the church. In addition those wishing may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.