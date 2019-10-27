{{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1939 - Oct. 21, 2019

TWIN FALLS — Nathan “Gail” Jones, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away on October 21, 2019 while on vacation in Las Vegas. He was born on July 27, 1939 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Troy and Elna Smith Jones.

Gail loved trapshooting and had great pride in his collection of shotguns. He also enjoyed bowling, archery, darts and spending time with his loving family and his dogs. Gail was the owner of Sawtooth Sheet Metal in Twin Falls and made many friends during his many years in business.

Surviving are his wife – Phyllis, his daughter – Gaylene, sons Mickey, Darren and Wade. He was preceded in death by his son Nyle and his parents.

Arrangements were under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments