July 20, 1922 – September 2, 2018
Natalie Anne (Wells) Browning peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on September 2, 2018. Nat was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 20, 1922 to Paul Heath Wells and Florence Meyer Wells, the second of three children. She had two brothers, Paul and Burt.
She graduated from Highland Park High School in Chicago, received her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Iowa and her Master’s degree from Penn State University. After attending a job fair in New York she accepted a full time position at the University of Idaho Women’s Physical Education Department. She taught tennis, golf and field hockey. There she met and fell in love with Lloyd D. Browning . Their first date was the Von Trapp Family Singers. They married in Chicago on September 1, 1951 and then settled in Pocatello, Idaho where she taught PE and English at Irving Junior High. They had two children.
Nat enjoyed tennis, golf, cross country and downhill skiing and time at the Browning Family Cabin in Island Park fishing, canoeing, bird watching and feeding squirrels. Nat was active in Red Cross blood drives, Girl Scouts, Bannock Boys and American Legion Baseball, PTA and PEO Chapter K.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her children and grandchildren adored her. She taught them to play ball, golf, fish, put a worm on a hook, and clean a fish.
She is survived by her two children, Jann Elizabeth (Keith) Zollinger of Pocatello, and Bart David (Gail Hawkes) of Twin Falls, and by six grandchildren, Ashley Campbell, Nicholas and Zachary Zollinger, Riley Browning, Whitney Kester, and Adrianne Robinson. She has twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of fifty years and her two brothers.
Cremation has been completed in accordance with her wishes. Inurnment will be in the Little Butte Cemetery, Annis, Idaho. Immediate family members will have a graveside service this fall. Her entire family will gather in the spring at the cabin for a celebration of her life.
