March 21, 1929—July 29, 2018
BURLEY – Nanette H. Woodland, beloved mother, grandmother and so much more, passed away at her home Sunday, July 29, 2018.
Nanette was born March 21, 1929, in Brigham City, Utah to Lawrence A. and Grace Halverson Hansen. She graduated from Box Elder High School, attended the University of Utah and graduated from Idaho State University. She married R. Kent Woodland, and after purchasing Frenchman’s Island, moved to Burley. It was the perfect place to raise their six children. She made many fond memories there with friends and family. They later divorced.
She spent her teaching career in Burley and absolutely loved her profession. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting, crossword puzzles and Bridge. She was the last surviving founding member of the Burley Ladies Golf Association. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain.
She donated countless baby blankets and knit hats to hospitals and charities.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Kent, Doug and Sherm; her daughter, Janet Williams; and granddaughter, Katie Miller.
She is survived by her children, Ann (Michael) Miller of Shelley, Idaho, Kay (Michael) Johns of Anaconda, Montana, Kirk Woodland of Burley, Doug Woodland of Burley, and Jill (Tim) Toller of Ivins, Utah; as well as 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Nanette’s life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Joe Petersen and Minidoka Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a favorite charity.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
