January 28, 1929—August 12, 2019
Nancy N. Bright, age 90, a resident of Hagerman, Idaho died, August 12, 2019 at her home.
Nancy was born on January 28, 1929 in Saco, Montana, the daughter of A.C. and Hazel Aubol, the youngest of five and was nicknamed “Babe”. She was raised and educated in Saco until the age of 12. The family then moved to Bozeman, Montana where she graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1947.
Nancy married James Balke on October 19, 1946 in Red Lodge, Montana. From this union she had a daughter, Sue, and a son, Joe. Nancy then married Jim Bright on June 29, 1959. She was married to Jim until he passed away in April, 1986. From this union she had four children: Mike, Cindy, Boni, and Russ. She lovingly accepted Jim’s children, Etta, Eddie, Marty, Valerie, Coral, and John as her own.
Nancy and Jim raised their family in Gooding, Bliss, and finally settled on a farm and dairy on top of Vader Grade in Hagerman. Mom also helped run their custom farming business around Idaho and Nevada. She also had careers for different companies as a bookkeeper, secretary, waitress, blackjack dealer, and for 30 years as an Avon Representative, from where she retired two years ago to enjoy a relaxing life of gardening, family and friends. During the past 35 years, Mom really enjoyed being on the bowling team with several 200 pins; the golf team; going to aerobics and “playing” volleyball with her friends; and of course, the Tuesday Pinochle Club. She loved to travel with her sisters, seeing England, Scotland, Norway, Australia, and New Zealand.
Mom was also a past board member for the Hagerman Library for 20 years; an officer of the Hagerman American Legion Auxiliary; and volunteered at the Hagerman Senior Center.
Nancy is survived by her children: Sue (Bruce) Robbins of Fairfield, Etta (Dean) Jensen of Buhl, Eddie (decd) (Judy McManus) Bright of Idaho Falls, Joe (Cheryl) Bright of Boise, Marty Bright of Filer, Valerie (Marvin) Allen of Rigby, Coral (Jim, decd) Sparrow of Filer, John Bright of Filer, Mike (Mary) Bright of Shoshone, Cindy (Mike) Elliott of Bliss, Boni (Scott) Peters of Boise, Russ (Lisa) Bright of Boise; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband; four siblings; a son, Eddie; a son-in-law, Jim; grandsons Jerred and James; a granddaughter, Molly; and several great grandchildren.
Per Mom’s request, there will be no public viewing or church services.
Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Hagerman Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman American Legion Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation be made in her name to either the Hagerman Senior Center or the Hagerman American Legion Auxiliary.
Cremation arrangements and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
