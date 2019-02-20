Try 1 month for 99¢

August 31, 1955—February 18, 2019

RUPERT – Nancy Marie Ignac, a 63-year-old resident of Rupert, passed peacefully at her home on February 18, 2019, from a short bout of a metastatic cancer.

She was born to Joe and Barbara Studer on August 31, 1955, and was raised on their dairy with four brothers: Andy (Christina) Studer, Steve (Linda) Studer, Bob (Connie) Studer, and Wally (Jan) Studer. She attended Minidoka County High School and Idaho State University. Nancy married Edmund L. Ignac on June 30, 1973, and gave life to four children: Tonya (Brad) Page, Monty (Lisa) Ignac, Sharon (John) Emmons, and Michael (Marie) Ignac. Nancy was once a member of the high school rodeo club and Minidoka County Wranglers; she farmed alongside her husband; was an excellent gardener and always had a “fruit room” full of canned goods.

Nancy had maintained a lifelong passion of quilting, crocheting, knitting and embroidering (she was a very capable seamstress) all of which she learned from her Grandma Lee. She enjoyed the hunt for a great bargain by visiting many estate sales, often visiting them more than once. Nancy enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren while instilling good habits. She also enjoyed spending time camping and fishing with family, though most of the time we just drowned worms. She is survived by her mother and brothers; her four children; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is very loved and will be missed.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 and one hour prior the funeral.. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Visions Inc., 1770 Parke View Dr., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301; phone: (208) 735-0121.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Nancy Marie Ignac
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments