Obituary: Nancy Lou Livingston

June 21, 1942 – August 4, 2018
Nancy Lou Livingston was tragically taken from us on August 4, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. Nancy was born June 21, 1942, the daughter of Wave Otis Meller and Wilma Herma Hoplinger, in Archibald Ohio. Nancy met the love of her life Robert D. Livingston and they were married on September 2, 1958. After a short time they moved out west and settled in Kimberly, Idaho. Nancy was raised in a big family she truly loved. And that shaped the rest of her life. Nancy got a job at Lincoln Elementary School as a resource teacher where she could help children succeed and help them shape their lives for the better.
At home our house was never empty as myself and my brothers watched our extended family grow. My mothers work through the Foster parents program, meant we always had a new brother or sister. Mom always made sure that every child had a roof over their head and food in their bellies. I don’t exaggerate when I say hundreds of kids passed’ through our home. Many of them she adopted and are still a part of our family today. Even after losing her husband Robert in 2001 she finished the adoption of 2 boys and took in 2 girls a few years later.
Nancy went to yard sales, swap meets and thrift stores. She was always on the lookout for clothes, furniture, house wares and toys for the kids of the kids she raised. If one of them needed a car she would help find it. If we needed a house she would find that too and co-sign or buy it to help us start families of our own.
Nancy’s work on this planet can’t be measured in gold or material things. The magnitude of her work is without measure. Her work is in the hearts of all of us children whose lives she touched. Her generosity was unequalled and her love unconditional. She saw the good in every child and she wanted to save them all. Those of us lucky enough to have shared in Nancy’s life are better people because of it. Thank you for being a part of our lives.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 11:00am until 1:00 pm at Reynolds Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary of Twin Falls.
