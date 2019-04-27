{{featured_button_text}}

November 8, 1955—April 21, 2019

Nancy Lou Helvey, 63, passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Regional, in Boise on April 21, 2019 of a brain aneurysm. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on Nov. 8, 1955 to Raymond and Ruby (Frey) Helvey, and is survived by her sister Mary Helvey and many close extended family members in and around the Twin Falls area. She lived in Twin Falls all her life and became the family historian with research going back many generations. Along with genealogy, another passion was walking and hiking and was known to walk two to three hours a day. A graveside gathering will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at noon at Sunset Memorial and a potluck wake is to follow at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room, in Twin Falls.

