Obituary: Nancy Lee Harris

September 15, 1952—July 19, 2020
Nancy Lee Harris was born September 15, 1952. Nancy grew up in Wendell, Idaho under the watchful eye of her Dad, Bill Bunn, who was the county Sheriff. Nancy lost her mother, Thelma Bunn, at a young age but adopted her love of antiques and her nurturing spirit. Nancy later connected with her biological Father, Chuck Beck, as a teenager and shared many memories with him traveling and listening to Jazz music.
Nancy had a strong moral compass, always placing people before things. She was the epitome of unconditional love and kindness. She nurtured the under-dog, made friends out of enemies, and was always willing to forgive and forget.
You could always find Nancy at the end of the half drunken Diet Coke trail, in front of a True Crime documentary or the latest blockbuster. Nancy was a History buff, a life-long learner, and a tireless advocate for children.
Nancy attended Idaho State University where she earned her master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Shortly after graduating she met Don Harris. They married in January of 1978. They built an incredible life together where they raised their three children, Shawn, Bryan, and Jennifer. When Don and Nancy married, Nancy opened her heart and home to Don’s first children, Joe, Michael, and Keri. Nancy’s greatest love was her children. It was a job she put before anything else. She was the soccer mom, the PTA mom, the rodeo mom, the cheer mom, in charge of the Tiger Squad, the teacher, and the shoulder to cry on. She was always up for a late-night conversation about history, culture, movies, or just to provide a listening ear.
Nancy owned Magic Valley Speech and Hearing, later Valley Therapy, from 1984 until 2018 where she dedicated her career to taking care of children. Working was part of Nancy’s core values as she worked up until her final days. Don and Nancy also successfully created the Harris Buying Station. With Nancy’s business development mind and Don’s tenacity, their partnership couldn’t be matched.
Nancy’s grandchildren were the apple of her eye…. Katie, Kylee, Kade, Grady, Chelsea, Brooklyn, Mason, Walter, Stetson you all carry a piece of her heart. Your memories of tea parties, bags of therapy toys, playdough, reading books, and her undivided attention will forever be with you. She truly did love you all to the moon and back.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Don, her son Shawn, her daughter Christy, and her parents. Nancy leaves behind her children Bryan (Krista) Harris, Jennifer (Joe) Navas, Joe (Jill) Harris, Michael (Clint) Keithley, Keri (Jim) Noll, her nine grandchildren, and many more family and friends that she cherished.
Please join us in celebrating her life during open visitation at Farnsworth Mortuary in Jerome, Idaho on Thursday July 23rd from 6-8 PM and during a graveside service at the Jerome Cemetery on Friday July 24th at 3pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Nancy’s family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1343 S. Lincoln
Jerome , Idaho 83338
2:00PM
701 West I
Jerome , Idaho 83338
