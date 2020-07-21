Obituary: Nancy Lee Harris

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 15, 1952—July 19, 2020

Nancy Lee Harris was born September 15, 1952. Nancy grew up in Wendell, Idaho under the watchful eye of her Dad, Bill Bunn, who was the county Sheriff. Nancy lost her mother, Thelma Bunn, at a young age but adopted her love of antiques and her nurturing spirit. Nancy later connected with her biological Father, Chuck Beck, as a teenager and shared many memories with him traveling and listening to Jazz music.

Nancy had a strong moral compass, always placing people before things. She was the epitome of unconditional love and kindness. She nurtured the under-dog, made friends out of enemies, and was always willing to forgive and forget.

You could always find Nancy at the end of the half drunken Diet Coke trail, in front of a True Crime documentary or the latest blockbuster. Nancy was a History buff, a life-long learner, and a tireless advocate for children.