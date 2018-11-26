June 15, 1953—November 21, 2018
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend passed away from a hard fought illness on the morning of November, 21, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 42 years Kenneth Lee; five children, Molly (Noah) Lee, Zachary (Kami) Lee, Daniel (Wanda) Lee, Katherine (Ryan) Stephens and Dennis Lee; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; six sisters, Donna (Gene) Schultz, Sandra (Rick) Borlase, Connie Spisak, Marilyn (Jerry) Kepner, Sheila Federico, Julie (James) Brady, and a brother, James (Renee) Ochsner.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Frances Ochsner, one son Dale Lee, two brothers, Larry and Terry Ochsner and two sisters, Eleanor Boyer and Kay Larison.
Nancy worked for the Twin Falls School District at Bickel Elementary as the playground attendant. She loved her kids and always had a pocket full of mints. Nancy loved her family and friends very much and holidays and birthdays were her specialty. She always gave the best gifts.
A special thank you to the ICU family at St. Lukes in Twin Falls; also all the doctors and nurses who fought so hard and gave their time, love and kindness. We thank you!
Please join us in a celebration of Nancy’s life on Saturday, December 1st at the Catering Place, 827 Main Avenue West in Twin Falls. There will be lots of food and memories to enjoy. The celebration starts at 1:00 PM and ends at 5:00 p.m. Remember the best times, the laughter, the songs and the good life she lived while she was strong!We will miss her dearly. Condolences may also be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.