Try 3 months for $3

June 15, 1953—November 21, 2018

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend passed away from a hard fought illness on the morning of November, 21, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 42 years Kenneth Lee; five children, Molly (Noah) Lee, Zachary (Kami) Lee, Daniel (Wanda) Lee, Katherine (Ryan) Stephens and Dennis Lee; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; six sisters, Donna (Gene) Schultz, Sandra (Rick) Borlase, Connie Spisak, Marilyn (Jerry) Kepner, Sheila Federico, Julie (James) Brady, and a brother, James (Renee) Ochsner.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Frances Ochsner, one son Dale Lee, two brothers, Larry and Terry Ochsner and two sisters, Eleanor Boyer and Kay Larison.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Nancy worked for the Twin Falls School District at Bickel Elementary as the playground attendant. She loved her kids and always had a pocket full of mints. Nancy loved her family and friends very much and holidays and birthdays were her specialty. She always gave the best gifts.

A special thank you to the ICU family at St. Lukes in Twin Falls; also all the doctors and nurses who fought so hard and gave their time, love and kindness. We thank you!

Please join us in a celebration of Nancy’s life on Saturday, December 1st at the Catering Place, 827 Main Avenue West in Twin Falls. There will be lots of food and memories to enjoy. The celebration starts at 1:00 PM and ends at 5:00 p.m. Remember the best times, the laughter, the songs and the good life she lived while she was strong!We will miss her dearly. Condolences may also be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Nancy Jean Lee
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments