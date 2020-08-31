Obituary: Nancy Ila Nelson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 1952 ~ August 29, 2020

Nancy Ila Nelson was born on July 9, 1952, in Brigham City, Utah, daughter of Keith Stanley Nelson and Ila Mary Hansen. Nancy passed away on August 29, 2020, in Ogden Utah, after a courageous 4 month battle with cancer. She was 68 years young.

Nancy’s early years were spent on a ranch in Lynn, Utah. She and her siblings attended a one room school house where the teacher taught grades 1-8. It was only a mile down the road so all the kids rode horses bare back with only a bridle. When Nancy’s oldest brother Wayne was old enough to go to High School, Keith and Ila bought a farm south of Burley so the kids could continue their education. Nancy was in grade school when she started Dworshak Elementary.

Later she attended Burley High School where she was involved in many activities including the Stepperette Dance Team. She graduated Burley in 1968 then attended Ricks College. In the summer of 1972, she and her sister Susan flew to Germany and lived with her brother Wayne who was serving in the US Army and stationed in Berlin.