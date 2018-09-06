Obituary: Nancy Grace

May 17, 1954 – September 4, 2018
RUPERT — Nancy Grace, age 64, passed away on September 4, 2018, after being lovingly cared for through illness over the past few months.
She was born in American Falls, Idaho, on May 17, 1954, the youngest of four children (and only daughter) of Stepan and Halyna (Osetrow) Tupyi. She moved with her family in early 1958 to a home in Rupert where she grew up. The family attended the First Baptist Church in Rupert, where she came into a loving relationship with Jesus. She married Jerry Rex Grace on September 15, 1973. She and Jerry were blessed with their only child, Stephanie Lynn, on August 30, 1981. The family had Christian fellowship at Paul Baptist Church for many years.
To know Nancy was to be touched by her selflessly loving and caring nature. Though often quiet in groups, her warm and accepting presence was always felt by her family and those fortunate to be her friend. She was a devoted wife and mother, and cared after her family members throughout her life.
She worked as a smiling and friendly bank teller, and in bookkeeping and office clerk roles for different area businesses. In her later work, she naturally took to a role serving others as a devoted in-home caregiver. Above all, she loved cooking and keeping a warm and comfortable home for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Grace; daughter, Stephanie (Jason) Schickedanz of Pocatello; and brother, Basil (Lois) Tupyi of Wilder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stepan and Halyna Tupyi; and brothers, Nick and Alexis Tupyi.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Special thanks to the staff at Rosetta Assisted Living Facility in Burley for their kindness in caring for Nancy.
