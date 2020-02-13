Obituary: Naldene Carnahan Penrod

February 20, 1935—February 7, 2020
Naldene passed away in Pocatello after visiting with family.
She lived most of her adult live in Heyburn, Idaho.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She is preceded in death months by her husband Lawrence and all her siblings.
Survived by her daughters Nelda (Scott) Nampa, Laurie (Jerry) Pocatello, Pam, Riverton, Utah, Eileen (Travis) Heyburn, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
To send flowers to the family of Naldene Penrod, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.