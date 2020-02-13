{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Naldene Carnahan Penrod

February 20, 1935—February 7, 2020

Naldene passed away in Pocatello after visiting with family.

She lived most of her adult live in Heyburn, Idaho.

She is preceded in death months by her husband Lawrence and all her siblings.

Survived by her daughters Nelda (Scott) Nampa, Laurie (Jerry) Pocatello, Pam, Riverton, Utah, Eileen (Travis) Heyburn, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Service information

Feb 17
Viewing
Monday, February 17, 2020
10:45AM-11:50AM
Heyburn Ward Chapel
300 South 500 West
Heyburn, ID 83336
Feb 17
Funeral Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
12:00PM
Heyburn Ward Chapel
300 South 500 West
Heyburn, ID 83336
